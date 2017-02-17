Rail safety expert inaugural winner of safety leadership award

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 14:47

Rail industry safety expert Robert (Bob) Lupton was today announced as the inaugural winner of the TrackSAFE NZ Safety Leadership Award.

The award was established late last year to recognise significant leadership in railway safety in New Zealand.

Chairman of TrackSAFE NZ Peter Reidy says Mr Lupton received the award for his outstanding contribution to safety over his 32 year career in New Zealand and overseas.

"Mr Lupton’s continued contribution has appreciably influenced rail safety in New Zealand across a number of organisations," Mr Reidy says. "He has an outstanding reputation for providing sound advice and growing and supporting those around him and is fully deserving of this special award."

Mr Lupton has worked in a number of roles in the rail industry throughout his career, most recently as the Rail Systems Safety and Assurance Manager for the City Rail Link project. In that role he provided leadership, mentoring and guidance to the City Rail Link safety assurance and construction safety teams.

Among Mr Lupton’s many achievements are leading the development of the Britomart Safety Management System and responsibility for safety management during the transition to Auckland’s electrified network. This included crashworthiness risk assessments for the new Auckland electric rolling stock.

Mr Lupton is an executive member of the New Zealand National Rail System Standards Executive committee, and continues to provide expert rail safety advice to the City Rail Link one of New Zealand's largest transport projects.

The award was presented today to Mr Lupton at Auckland Transport offices, in front of industry representatives.

TrackSAFE is a registered charitable trust that aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on the rail network by raising awareness of safe behaviour. It receives funding from KiwiRail, NZ Transport Agency and Transdev.