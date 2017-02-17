Growth in lawnmower thefts in central police district

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 14:56

It may not have been the best of summers so far, but that isn't stopping thieves targeting lawnmowers and tools in the Central District.

There have been a number of burglaries recently, particularly in the Palmerston North, Manawatu and Horowhenua areas, where thieves have targeted outdoor equipment and other items stored in garages and outbuildings.

"It's a reminder of the importance of securing any property kept outside your home, particularly in garages, sheds or other outbuildings," says Central's Acting Prevention Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong. "It may feel like an inconvenience at times, but tools left in open sheds and outbuildings are easy pickings for opportunistic burglars.

"We're also urging people to report any suspicious behaviour they may see.

If someone drives onto your property or comes to the front door and asks to speak to someone you've never heard of, let Police know.

They're the calls we want to receive because that's one way offenders may try to case a property to see if anyone's at home."

Anyone with information that may help identify those responsible for these thefts, or locate the stolen property, is asked to contact their local Police station or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.