Highway closure extended at Morven crash site

The serious crash between two vehicles at Morven, between Timaru and Oamaru, is keeping the highway closed until around 6 pm tonight.
The detour route is sealed and suitable for heavy vehicles, via Old Ferry Road and Glenavy Tawai Road, just north of the Waitaki River. The detour route adds just a few kilometres to the overall journey time.
The Transport Agency thanks all drivers for taking care on the detour and around road crews.
