Police seeking witnesses to Taupiri stabbing

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 15:02

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident that occurred at approximately 4pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday 16 February) on Te Putu Lane in Taupiri.

An altercation occurred between at least two males outside an address next to the Taupiri Dairy.

As a result one of the males received a serious laceration to his right arm.

He is currently being treated at the Waikato Hospital and his injury is not thought to be life threatening.

Police are appealing for anyone who was on Te Putu lane between 3:30pm and 4:30pm who may have seen the altercation or anything suspicious at that time.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Anton Gregory of the Ngarauwhahia CIB on (07) 858 6200 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.