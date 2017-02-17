Consultation on Rotorua's long-term vision refresh underway

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 15:25

Rotorua district residents have an opportunity to speak to elected members this weekend about Vision 2030 - The Rotorua Way, a refresh of the district’s long-term vision.

Locals are able to provide feedback in a variety of ways and elected members will be available to the public at various events during the six-week consultation period, which opened this week.

Elected members are at the Rotorua Home and Garden Show, which started at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre today, and will be there from 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday, and at Sunday’s Farmer’s Market in the City Focus from 9am.

Other opportunities to speak with councillors and community board members will be promoted as they are confirmed.

"The district has made a lot of progress in recent years and we now need to refresh our long-term vision and write the next chapter of Rotorua’s progress," Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick says.

"Vision 2030 - The Rotorua Way will ensure we focus on what will make a difference for our district and our people."

Developed with community input in 2013, the long-term vision set an enduring pathway forward for the district and the past three years saw a focus on areas needing urgent attention.

"We want the community to help us refresh our 2030 vision and set the direction for the next few years," the mayor says.

Vision 2030 - The Rotorua Way will focus on what’s special about our district, identifying the district’s strengths and some key opportunities that will help build on those strengths.

"This work will help Council identify projects, work and initiatives to support and achieve our shared goals for Rotorua," the mayor says.

"This district needs to be a place for everyone so it’s important people get involved and have their say."

A discussion document sets out the preliminary work which elected members and key stakeholders have done to provide the basis for community consultation and this is available online and from the council and Rotorua Library.

There are a number of ways people will be able to provide feedback and share ideas and stories and there will be opportunities to speak to elected members at various events. Council staff and elected members will also be available to talk to clubs, groups and organisations on request.

Feedback and input needs to be with council by 27 March.

People will be asked to take a look at the discussion document and consider the statements representing what makes Rotorua special, the district’s strengths and opportunities and to provide feedback and share any other ideas.

You will find all the information you need about Vision 2030 - The Rotorua Way at council’s new online platform Let’s Talk - Korero Mai including the discussion document and how to have input. Online you will be able to share your stories and ideas, take a survey and register for updates.

You will also be able to provide feedback in the following ways:

- Email council: letstalk@rotorualc.nz

- Send feedback in writing to Rotorua Lakes Council, Private Bag 3029, Rotorua Mail Centre, Rotorua 3046

- Speak to council staff and elected members at events including:

-Rotorua Home and Garden Show - Saturday 18 February and Sunday 19 February at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre, 10am to 5pm

-Farmers Market - Sunday 19 February, City Focus, from 9am