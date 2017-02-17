Man charged in relation to death of Rodney woman

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 15:40

On 12 February 2017 police were called to an address in East Coast Road, Redvale following reports of an alleged assault.

A 53-year-old woman at the address was taken to Auckland Hospital with serious head injuries and passed away the following day.

A 65-year-old man, who was also at the address was arrested by police and has been charged with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

Police cannot rule out the possibility that this charge will be upgraded.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

The man will next appear in the North Shore District Court on 22 February 2017.