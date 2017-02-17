Hastings chlorine-free tap up and running

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 15:53

Chlorine-free water is available from the public tap in front of the Hastings Library from today.

The water has been through the water testing process and chlorinated, however filters at the tap remove the chlorine.

The five minute parks in front of the tap are being moved around the corner into Warren St; the shift made necessary by the moving of the Eastbourne St bus stops.

Two more taps will be available next week; one in Havelock North at Romanes Park (on Monday) and the Flaxmere Library car park (later next week).

In other water news, the work on commissioning Brookfield Bore 3 which will supply water into the town supply is progressing well. It is in the testing phase and once all the commissioning work and compliance requirements are fulfilled the bore will start contributing to the water supply. That is expected to be within seven to 10 days, subject to approvals.

As has been the practice since the water contamination in August, the water supply is tested on a daily basis. That regime will continue.

When the bore is fully operational, Hastings District Council will revisit the level of water restrictions currently in place, says Council’s asset manager Craig Thew.

"But, as in every other summer season, we are required to encourage residents to conserve water during due dry periods. It is a condition of our resource consents, issued by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council."