Heavy rain for Hawke's Bay and Marlborough

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 16:17

A trough of low pressure over northern New Zealand is expected to extend down to central New Zealand today and then become slow moving during the weekend and gradually weaken. Very moist air associated with this trough is expected to bring heavy rain to eastern parts of central New Zealand.

The heaviest falls are forecast for Wairarapa and the Kaikoura Coast and a WARNING is in force for these regions.

This WATCH is for the possibility that rainfall over the following areas may reach warning criteria:

HAWKES BAY:

Periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible today and again tomorrow, mainly during the afternoon.

MARLBOROUGH (not including the Kaikoura Coast and Ranges which are on warning):

Periods of heavy rain possible from this afternoon to Saturday morning, mainly in the east.

People in these areas are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any part of this watch is upgraded to a full warning or any new areas are added.

The watch for heavy rain has been lifted for Northland, Auckland Coromandel Peninsula, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taihape, Taranaki, The hills and ranges of Whanganui, Manawatu and the Kapiti Coast, however, isolated thunderstorms may bring localised heavy falls to these areas.