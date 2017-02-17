Mackersey name for cricket pavilion

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 16:14

The Mackersey family’s substantial contribution to the revamped Havelock North Village Green is being recognised in the naming of the newly re-homed cricket pavilion.

And the tiniest member of the family, seven-month-old Scarlett, looked very happy about it as she was carried through the nearly completed park on Friday.

Hastings District Council announced this week that the pavilion will be named the ‘Mackersey Family Pavilion’.

The Mackersey Family Trust is contributing $150,000 to the project while Lowmac Properties, a development company co-owned by the Mackersey and Lowe families, putting in another $30,000.

Trustee David Mackersey said the contribution reflected the importance of the park to the community and the trust’s desire to help make it "the best it can be" for the coming generations. "It is at the heart of the Havelock North community and has been used for a vast range of activities by families since the 1880s.

"We saw this as a once-in-a-generation chance to help make this a wonderful gathering place where children of all ages can play and the community can hold events like the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival and concerts in the summer."

The history of the region in which Mr Mackersey is fifth generation is important the family. "But it’s about looking forward too," he says. Granddaughter Scarlett is the seventh generation and will grow up playing in the park.

"It’s also about giving back to the community which has supported our company and my father’s before that, through working with us as staff or clients."

The trust’s contribution would be ongoing, with Mr Mackersey saying there would be further donations that would help fund additions to the park. Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule said the trust’s funding was a "fundamental cornerstone of the project. It gave us confidence that we could raise the funds for all the extras we wanted to put into the park. It is an incredibly generous donation and our community will feel the value of it for many years to come."

The last of the playground equipment, safety matting and paving is going in over the next couple of weeks. Still to come are more shade sails, picnic tables and chairs and table tennis tables. Landscaping will be carried out once the water situation is at a stage when irrigating can be carried out.