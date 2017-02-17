Port Hills fires investigated

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 16:56

Statement from Detective Inspector Greg Murton

In conjunction with New Zealand Fire Service investigators, Police are investigating the cause of the two fires in the Port Hills.

While there has been speculation about the cause of the two fires, no definitive cause for either fire has been established at this time.

Police will not speculate on the cause of the fires until the investigation is completed.

Initial enquiries indicate that the Summit Road fire was reported approximately 90 minutes after the Early Valley Road fire was reported.

A thorough investigation of the cause of both fires is expected to take some weeks.

Anyone with any information about, or photographs of, the fires is asked to contact Police on 03 363 7400 or via dcc.canterbury@police.govt.nz