Body found at Muriwai formally identified

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 17:21

Police have formally identified the body of a woman found in Woodhill Forest, Muriwai on Wednesday night.

The body is that of Carissa Avison, 21-years-old, who was reported missing in Auckland in late January 2017.

Her death has been referred to the Coroner.

Police's thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.