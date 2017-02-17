Body found at Muriwai formally identified

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police have formally identified the body of a woman found in Woodhill Forest, Muriwai on Wednesday night.
The body is that of Carissa Avison, 21-years-old, who was reported missing in Auckland in late January 2017.
Her death has been referred to the Coroner.
Police's thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.