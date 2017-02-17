Serious crash on Waimate Highway

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 17:10

Statement from Area Commander of Mid-South Canterbury Police, Inspector Dave Gaskin:

Police are still at the scene following a serious crash involving a truck and a car this morning, just north of Glenavy on State Highway One.

The current diversions will be in place until 5.30pm by which time the cordons are due to be lifted.

Police can confirm that one person has died at the scene and the matter will be referred to the coroner.

Further updates will be issued as information becomes available.