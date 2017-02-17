Heavy rain for Marlborough

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 20:30

A band of rain over central New Zealand is moving south and weakening.

The heaviest falls are forecast for Wairarapa and the Kaikoura Coast and a WARNING is in force for these regions.

This WATCH is for the possibility that rainfall may reach warning criteria over MARLBOROUGH (not including the Kaikoura Coast and Ranges which are on warning) overnight and early Saturday morning, especially in the east.

People in this area are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case this watch is upgraded to a full warning or any new areas are added.

The watch for heavy rain has been lifted for Hawkes Bay is now lifted, however, isolated thunderstorms may bring localised heavy falls Saturday afternoon and evening.