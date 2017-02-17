Heavy rain for Wairarapa and Kaikoura Coast

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 20:28

A band of rain over central New Zealand is expected to move southwards overnight and weaken early Saturday morning. The heaviest falls are expected about Wairarapa and the Kaikoura region where a further 60 to 90mm could fall in addition to what has already fallen.

This amount of rain will cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly and may lead to surface flooding and slips.