Authorities remove several more fire cordons

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 19:38

Authorities have lifted several further cordons after assessing the risk from the Port Hills fire.

Cordons along Cashmere Road have been removed where it intersects with:

- Shalamar Drive

- Worsleys Road

- Opihi Street

- Hendersons Road

- Sutherlands Road

A cordon is in place at the intersection of Hoon Hay Valley Road and Cashmere Road meaning Hoon Hay Valley Road remains closed to the public.

The cordon at the intersection of Kennedys Bush Road and Cashmere Road is moved to the other side of the intersection, keeping the uphill section of Kennedys Bush Road closed.

Christchurch Civil Defence controller Dave Adamson says the ground crews have worked very hard to do the necessary risk assessment to enable people in these areas to return to their properties.

"This is a significant step and we appreciate everybody’s patience to date, and hope others will take this as a sign that we are working as hard as possible to make sure it is safe for them to return home."

There are still cordons in place in the following areas:

- Beyond 327 Worsleys Road

- Dyers Pass Road at Hackthorne lower and upper intersections

- Dyers Pass Road at Governor’s Bay Road

- Summit Road and Gebbies Pass Road