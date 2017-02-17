Police investigating sexual attack in Greymouth

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 19:32

Statement from Detective Sergeant Kirsten Norton:

Today Police received a report that a 14-year-old girl was attacked at approximately 5pm on Monday January 16th 2017, on the Westcoast wilderness trail best described as in the Blaketown area behind the BMX Park and near the aerodrome, Greymouth.

She was walking south when she was attacked from behind by an unknown male and sexually violated in an area off the track.

Greymouth Police are wanting to speak with anyone who may be able to help with their enquiries into this incident.

We’d like to hear from anyone who may have been in this area around that time, particularly anyone who has witnessed a man behaving suspiciously.

We would also like to talk to people who saw a young woman running in the area between the wilderness trail and New World on that evening. She was not wearing running gear and this may have been noticed as odd.

We urge anyone who may have information to call us on 03 768 2611.

Your information, even if you consider it minor, may be vital to our investigation.

Police is working closely with the victim and her family and ensuring they have the support they need.

We are increasing our patrols in the area as a result of this awful attack but urge people to remain vigilant.

Police is are taking every step possible in investigating this incident.