Wellington woman missing again

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 19:26

Police are concerned for the safety of 76-year-old Kebai Liu who has been reported missing again.

Police located Kebai on Oriental Parade around 11:50pm last night after she was reported missing yesterday morning.

She was returned to her family home in Woodridge, Wellington.

Her family have discovered her missing again around 8:30am this morning and believe she may have left home sometime after 2:30am.

Kebai is Chinese and speaks very little English.

She is likely to be wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

She is also likely to be on foot but may try to use public transport.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Kebai or has information on her whereabouts to please call 111.