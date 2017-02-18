Fatal crash in Pongaroa

Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 06:46

One person has died following a serious crash in Pongaroa, Tararua at approximately 12:10am this morning, Saturday 18 February, 2017.

Another person is in a critical condition and a third person has minor injuries.

One car was involved in the incident which occured on Route 52, approximately 2km south of the Pahiatua Road intersection.

The Serious Crash Unit will continue to investigate the cause of the incident.