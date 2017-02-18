SH3 at Mahoenui closed following serious crash

Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 06:55

Emergency services attended a serious crash on State Highway 3, Mahoenui just after 2am this morning, Saturday 18 February, 2017.

One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition following a collision between a truck and a car.

The incident occurred at Hedley Corner, approximately 5km north of the Awakino Tunnel and 50km south-west of Te Kuiti, Waikato.

The road remains closed near the intersection of Ngatarawa Road, while the Serious Crash Unit investigate.

There are no diversions in place so motorists should expect delays or avoid the area for at least another three hours.