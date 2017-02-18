Police name Kaukapakapa crash victim

Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 09:46

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Kahikatea Flat Road, Kaukapakapa, which occurred at 7:15am on Wednesday 15 February, 2017.

He was 22-year-old Gavin Sidney Pengelly of Helensville, Auckland.

Police's thoughts are with Mr Pengelly's family and friends at this time.