Poll Results - Some like it hot...but what do NZers consider hot?

Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 09:58

Our recent poll results show New Zealanders clearly don't like excessive heat in summer with a massive 85% of those who voted saying an ideal hot day in summer has a daytime high between just 20 and 30 degrees.

The winning category by a clear lead was a high of 25 to 30 degrees. 50% of you voted for that temperature range.

The clear second voting block was just 20 to 24 degrees with 35% of the total vote.

In the extremes and 4% of you think an ideal hot day in summer is when the mercury only reaches 17, 18 or 19 degrees and at the other end of the scale 2% say 41 degrees and above is best.

Only 9% of those who took part in our poll consider a high in the 30s as being ideal. This was a lower total percentage than we expected at WeatherWatch.co.nz.

Where New Zealand lies on the globe ensures we sit in the 'Goldilocks belt' of temperatures. Our summers aren't usually too hot and our winters aren't too cold. In Australia and the US daytime highs in summer frequently reach into the 30s and 40s Celsius - and sometimes with humidity on top of that too.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz Weekly Polls