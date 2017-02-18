Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 10:20

Counties Manukau Police are attending a fatal crash in Clevedon this morning.

Two cars were involved in the crash which happened at around 9.30am at the intersection of Monument Road and Tourist Road.

Two other people were injured in the crash and have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Monument Road and Tourist Road at the site of the crash is currently closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigate.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.