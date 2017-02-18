Mt Eden incident: No ongoing safety concerns

Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 10:27

Police are continuing enquiries into an incident this morning, where an explosion was heard coming from a Sandringham Road, Mount Eden address.

Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 6am this morning.

There was no fire or serious injuries but a man has been taken to hospital with a foot injury.

There was also some damage to a deck at the rear of the building and debris landed on a nearby platform of Kingsland Train Station.

A number of residents were woken by the noise but Police wish to reassure the public that there are no ongoing safety concerns relating to the matter.

Police are speaking to all witnesses and to the individuals believed to have been involved in the incident.