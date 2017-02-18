Rimutaka Hill Road closed due to diesel spill

Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 10:41

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that due to a diesel spill, the Rimutaka Hill Road, State Highway 2, is currently closed in both directions. Contractors are on site, and the road will be opened again as soon as it is safe to do so.

Motorists are advised to delay travel and check for updates on the road conditions via

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/160815

- twitter.com/NZTAWgtn @NZTAWgtn

- www.facebook.com/nztawgtn