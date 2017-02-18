Wellington Police search for missing Kebai Liu

Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 11:22

Police are still searching for missing 76-year-old Kebai Liu who has been missing since the early hours of yesterday morning.

Airport security and Police searched Wellington International Airport today after a sighting of her getting off the bus there was reported.

Unfortunately, she was not located.

Kebai was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

She is Chinese and speaks very little English.

It is likely she will be on foot but may be using public transport.

Police are concerned for Kebai’s wellbeing and ask anyone who may have information on her whereabouts to call Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.

Immediate possible sightings of her should be reported to Police on 111.