Registrations now open for Hutt STEMM Festival 2017

Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 13:01

The Hutt STEMM Festival, in its third year, educates, inspires and showcases Lower Hutt’s strengths in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and manufacturing (STEMM).

This year the festival will run over two weeks, 6-21 May to coincide with Techweek ‘17.

Last year more than 70 local businesses and organisations were involved in organising 42 events aimed at sparking conversations about STEMM and shining a spotlight on existing and future opportunities in Lower Hutt to be part of these exciting sectors.

Expressions of interest are now open for those wanting to run an event at this year’s festival.

Events and activities are sought that will engage business, schools, STEMM professionals and the wider Wellington community.

Council’s General Manager Kim Kelly says the theme of this year’s festival is "Building the Future".

"The future is being built here in Lower Hutt and the Hutt STEMM Festival is an opportunity to discover the incredible things being created in our city and the innovative ideas being shared.

"We want to showcase our strengths as one of New Zealand’s leading growth centres and capture imaginations, from those who’ve built a career in one or more of the STEMM sectors to families who want to learn and be creative together.

"This year’s festival, with the support of our thriving STEMM community, will be the place to be this May."

To register interest in running an event or find out more visit huttstemm.nz before 5pm, Friday 10 March.

The Hutt STEMM Festival is brought to the Wellington region by Hutt City Council and supported by Lower Hutt businesses and organisations.