Person injured by firework explosion

The investigation into the cause of the explosion on Sandringham Road, Mount Eden this morning is ongoing.
Preliminary enquiries suggest the explosion came from a large firework at the address.
An individual has serious but not life-threatening injuries to his foot and has been admitted to hospital for treatment.
Police are continuing to speak with witnesses and the individuals involved.
