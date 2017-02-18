Rimutaka Hill Road open following diesel spill

Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 13:57

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that the Rimutaka Hill Road, State Highway 2, re-opened in both directions just before 1pm today. This follows a diesel spill earlier this morning.

Contractors have cleared the spill, but motorists are advised to exercise caution as the road may still be slippery, and with more wet weather forecast, motorists should continue to take extra care. We appreciated motorists’ patience during the road closure.

