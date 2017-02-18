Nelson Police seeking information following Harley Street assault

Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 14:45

Nelson Police would like to hear from any members of the public who noticed suspicious behaviour in the area of Harley Street, Nelson in the early hours of this morning.

At around 1am a woman was found on Harley Street in a distressed state after being assaulted by a man possibly of Indian descent.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen or heard anything in connection with the incident.

Information can be shared with Nelson Police on 03 546 3840 or with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.