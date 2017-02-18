Four Lotto players celebrate $250,000 win

Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 20:29

Four lucky players from Auckland, Wesport, Otago and Invercargill will be writing a wishlist after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Neal’s Superette in Auckland, Countdown Westport in Westport, on MyLotto to a player from Otago and Dee Night n Day in Invercargill.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6.5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Wednesday.

