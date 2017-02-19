Fatal crash on North-Western Motorway

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 06:36

At approximately 2:15am this morning, Sunday 19 February, 2017, emergency services attended a fatal crash on the North-Western Motorway in Auckland.

One person died at the scene.

Two cars were involved in the incident, which occurred between the Newton Road on-ramp and the St Lukes off-ramp.

There were no other serious injuries.

Police believe there were two witnesses to the crash who left the scene shortly after the incident occurred. It’s understood the two men were seated in the rear of a taxi and Police would like to speak with them.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Serious Crash Unit on 09 302 6400 to assist with their investigation.

Police's thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time.