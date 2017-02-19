Clevedon traffic affected following crash

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 10:11

Emergency services are attending an incident on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road, south of Auckland, where power lines have fallen on the road following a crash.

A car crashed into a power pole, knocking down the power lines.

There are no serious injuries.

Motorists are warned that Clevedon-Kawakawa Road is blocked and that access to Splore Festival is affected for at least two hours.

Those travelling to or from Splore will need to travel via Miranda, south of the festival.

There is access to the NZ Polo Open but due to heavy traffic in the area and diverted traffic, there will be significant delays.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time for your journey, drive with patience and slow down.