Emergency services attend Ruapehu helicopter crash

Emergency services are attending a helicopter crash in the Waimarino Forest near the Raetihi area, Ruapehu.
The pilot was the only person on board and his condition is unclear at this stage.
Access to the area is restricted but a rescue helicopter is at the scene.
