Waimarama boil water notice continues; update

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 11:42

The Boil Water Notice for the Waimarama town water supply remains in place this morning.

The Boil Water Notice was put in place yesterday, after test results were received that showed very low levels of E-Coli. It will continue until further notice, Hastings District Council asset manager Craig Thew said.

"We are doing investigations and testing as we speak. That work will continue and we will not change the status until we are completely sure the water is safe to drink."

Work overnight has focused on flushing chlorine through the system and drawing off water for further testing. Staff have run an outside at each house until chlorine is detected.

Interim test results will be available later today however the results of further testing over the coming days will need to be completed before decisions on the Boil Water Notice are made.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has so far had no reports of illness related to the Waimarama water supply. It advises people with any health concerns to contact the Healthline: 0800 611 116

Hastings District Council has distributed water to water users who supply the public and sites where large groups of people are staying, including the marae.

Public drinking taps have been turned off and taps in public toilets signposted as ‘For hand washing only; Please do not drink’.

Today Council staff are continuing site inspections and data analysis as the investigation continues.