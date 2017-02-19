Kebai Liu still missing in Wellington

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 13:26

Wellington Police are seriously concerned for the wellbeing of 76-year-old Kebai Liu who has now been missing for more than two days.

Following enquiries Police do not believe she has any ID or money in her possession and therefore, will not be able to use public transport.

Police believe she is likely to still be in the Woodridge area.

Kebai was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, possible denim, and blue jeans.

This is an update from the last description Police released and an updated photo is attached.

She is Chinese and speaks very little English.

Immediate sightings of anyone matching the photo or this description should be reported to Police on 111.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts may also call Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.