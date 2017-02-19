SH3 closed at Awakino following a serious crash

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 13:55

Police are attending a serious crash on State Highway 3, Awakino, Waitomo where at least two people are in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene, approximately 5km north of the Awakino Tunnel, at 1:15pm this afternoon, Sunday 19 February, 2017.

The road is closed and no diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or to delay travel wherever possible.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.