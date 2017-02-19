Results in; Boil Water Notice continues

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 14:50

Results from some tests of the Waimarama water supply have been received today at 2.40pm.

Those preliminary results from six sites across the Waimarama reticulation have come back clear for e-Coli, however the Boil Water Notice remains in force.

Further tests results related to this incident are expected over coming days.

It is important to note that the Boil Water Notice will continue until further notice, Hastings District Council asset manager Craig Thew said.

"We need to understand what led to the e-Coli positive tests and until we do so a very conservative approach must stay in place. We are progressing with site investigations, data analysis and testing. That work will continue and we will not change the status until we are completely sure the water is safe to drink."

Any change in status will also have to be approved by Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s population health team.

This morning’s results are the first since those received yesterday which showed low levels of E-Coli, triggering the introduction of chlorine and a Boil Water Notice for people taking water from the Waimarama town supply. They registered a ‘1’ and a ‘2’. A result of ‘10’ is considered high.

Work overnight focused on flushing chlorine through the system and drawing off water for further testing. Staff have run a tap outside at each house until chlorine is detected.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has so far had no reports of illness related to the Waimarama water supply. It advises people with any health concerns to contact the Healthline: 0800 611 116.

Hastings District Council has distributed water to water users who supply the public and sites where large groups of people are staying, including the marae.

Public drinking taps have been turned off and taps in public toilets signposted as ‘For hand washing only; Please do not drink’.

For safe water boiling instructions see: www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/boil-water-notice-waimarama.