|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on SH1, south of Spring Creek, Marlborough District.
The crash occured shortly before 4.30pm this afternoon.
The road is closed while emergency services tend to those injured and diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to aviod the area and delay travel is possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.