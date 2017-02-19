Te Matatini aims for Zero Waste

|
[ login or create an account ]
"Zero Waste will be part and parcel of Te Matatini this week in the Hawke’s Bay. With the whole MÄori nation excited about Te Matatini, Heretaunga is preparing for thousands of visitors enjoying the pinnacle event for MÄori performing arts. Volunteers from lots of community groups are working together to ensure that we tread lightly on PapatÅ«Änuku by recycling and composting" says Para Kore (Zero Waste) kaimahi Tyne-Marie Nelson.
"Our iwi NgÄti Kahungunu has been working on educating whÄnau about recycling at events in recent years. At Waitangi Day in 2016, we had a diversion rate of 80% which was just amazing. We are hoping to have a similar outcome at Te Matatini."
Zero Waste at Te Matatini is managed by the Hawke’s Bay Environment Centre, supported by Para Kore, the Kahungunu Kaitiaki Initiative, Ecoware Packaging, Hastings District Council and community groups.
"We are still looking for more volunteers who can assist at our recycling stations. Let’s ensure that we not only get to enjoy excellence on stage, but display excellent kaitaki behaviour by supporting the Zero Waste initiative" concludes Tyne-Marie Nelson.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.