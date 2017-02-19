Te Matatini aims for Zero Waste

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 21:17

"Zero Waste will be part and parcel of Te Matatini this week in the Hawke’s Bay. With the whole MÄori nation excited about Te Matatini, Heretaunga is preparing for thousands of visitors enjoying the pinnacle event for MÄori performing arts. Volunteers from lots of community groups are working together to ensure that we tread lightly on PapatÅ«Änuku by recycling and composting" says Para Kore (Zero Waste) kaimahi Tyne-Marie Nelson.

"Our iwi NgÄti Kahungunu has been working on educating whÄnau about recycling at events in recent years. At Waitangi Day in 2016, we had a diversion rate of 80% which was just amazing. We are hoping to have a similar outcome at Te Matatini."

Zero Waste at Te Matatini is managed by the Hawke’s Bay Environment Centre, supported by Para Kore, the Kahungunu Kaitiaki Initiative, Ecoware Packaging, Hastings District Council and community groups.

"We are still looking for more volunteers who can assist at our recycling stations. Let’s ensure that we not only get to enjoy excellence on stage, but display excellent kaitaki behaviour by supporting the Zero Waste initiative" concludes Tyne-Marie Nelson.