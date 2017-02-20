Serious crash on SH1, north of Auckland

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are attending a serious crash on State Highway 1, between Warkworth and Puhoi, north of Auckland.
Four vehicles were involved in the incident which occurred at approximately 5:50am, Monday 20 February, 2017.
Two people are in a serious condition and one person is in a moderate condition.
The southbound lane of SH1 is blocked and diversions are in place.
The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.