Serious crash on SH1, north of Auckland

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 06:16

Police are attending a serious crash on State Highway 1, between Warkworth and Puhoi, north of Auckland.

Four vehicles were involved in the incident which occurred at approximately 5:50am, Monday 20 February, 2017.

Two people are in a serious condition and one person is in a moderate condition.

The southbound lane of SH1 is blocked and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.