Body of missing woman located in Woodridge

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 22:51

Wellington Police and Search and Rescue located a body in the bush area in Woodridge at approximately 7:00pm this evening.

The body has been confirmed as that of Kebai Liu, 76 years-old, who had been missing since Friday morning.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance during the search for Kebai.

Her death has been referred to the Coroner.

Police’s thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.