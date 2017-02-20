SH1 southbound lane remains closed following crash

|
Following a serious crash on State Highway 1 between Warkworth and Puhoi, the road is expected to open within an hour.
One patient has been taken to hospital via helicopter in a serious condition.
The other two patients are receiving medical treatment at Northshore Hospital.
Diversions remain in place.
