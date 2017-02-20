Health and safety put at risk by released offenders - SST

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 08:00

"This is a health and safety issue, this is about the health and safety of our kids and the wider community and keeping them safe but it is also about the health and safety of released prisoners and keeping them safe in their living environments." - Scott Guthrie, Sensible Sentencing Trust’s (SST) National Spokesperson on Child Abuse

Guthrie believes that the solution is quite simple and wonders why it hasn’t been considered earlier.

He says the Sensible Sentencing Trust understands that ninety nine percent of all prisoners in New Zealand will at some time be released back into the community for reintegration. A prisoner reintegration house as they are commonly referred to, is normally run or administered by companies or organisations like the Salvation Army or PACT.

A brothel or house of prostitution is legal in New Zealand and can legally be set up in a residential area, but requires a resource consent application under the resource Management Act. This must be approved and signed off by local council, giving the community the chance to object and put submissions into their local council; ultimately giving the community notice and the opportunity to speak out.

A prisoner reintegration house is a commercial venture or business transaction and should therefore under all circumstances, come under the umbrella of the Resource Management Act requirement through local government. This would then create a level playing field for all parties concerned.

