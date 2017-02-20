Progress with power restoration - Orion

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 09:15

Orion has made good progress with the restoration of services to homes and businesses affected by the Port Hills fires.

Orion crews have replaced 32 damaged power poles and restored power to 85 homes over the weekend.

As of Monday morning around 40 customers remained without power in the Port Hills area.

Restoring services to the remaining homes in the area will be a priority for the coming week, and will continue to be done progressively, as crews are given access by emergency services to the affected areas.

Each home and business premise will need to be checked to ensure power can be turned back on safely.

For updates on power outages around the city visit www.oriongroup.co.nz or call 03 363 9898 for more information.