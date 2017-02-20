‘Check Yourself’ campaign launches in Wellington

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 09:39

‘Check Yourself’ has launched today (Monday 20 February) - a Wellington City Council and NZ Police collaboration urging young Wellingtonians to understand the consequences of their actions.

The harm reduction campaign, which is targeted at and co-designed with 18-25 year olds, has been developed by Massey University creative enterprise students in response to recent statistics.

Research from the Metro Neighbourhood Policing Team (CBD’s Community Police) indicates that young adults in Wellington are overrepresented in anti-social behaviour (criminal and non-criminal), and one third of 18-24 year olds drink alcohol to a level that carries a risk of harming the drinker’s physical or mental health, or having harmful social effects on the drinker or others.

Mayor Justin Lester says this campaign aligns with the Council’s Local Alcohol Policy.

"We want to find the right balance in promoting efforts to reduce alcohol-related harm while making sure the city continues to be a vibrant and safe place, and maintain its coolest little capital reputation," says Mayor Lester.

Acting Area Prevention Manager Inspector Clint Walker adds: "Police are working closely with Wellington City Council to reduce the incidents of alcohol harm as we strive towards everybody being safe and feeling safe".

With the principle aim of encouraging young people to understand the consequences of their actions, the digital and print based campaign, ‘Check Yourself’ uses common Kiwi slang to address problems before they escalate.

The campaign will also use outdoor advertising, including large carnival mirrors, which will be installed throughout the entertainment district and at events such as O-Week and Jim Beam Homegrown festival.

The mirrors will be used as part of a social competition, encouraging young people to share their pictures on Twitter and Instagram using #CheckYourselfNZ to win a range of exciting prizes, including tickets to Homegrown at Wellington Waterfront.