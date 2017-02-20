Rainbow Tick for Otago Polytechnic

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 10:13

Otago Polytechnic is proudly flying the rainbow flag.

It is the first Institute of Technology and Polytechnic (ITP) in New Zealand and one of the first organisations in the South Island to gain Rainbow Tick certification.

The Rainbow Tick accreditation allows organisations to understand what they are doing well in regard to their Rainbow personnel (LGBTTIQ: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, takatÄpui, intersex and Queer). The programme also offers ways to improve.

To gain certification, Otago Polytechnic showed, against a number of criteria, that it is diverse, open and inclusive as an employer. That includes strategies and policies that specifically mention inclusion; reporting on inclusion at all levels, including governance; and training offered to staff.

Stuart Terry, Otago Polytechnic Organisational Researcher, says Otago Polytechnic has great employment opportunities, and now everyone knows they’re welcome. "This certificate tells us what we already know - Otago Polytechnic is a wonderfully inclusive place to work and has been for years. The Rainbow Tick is about showing we are welcoming, regardless of your background or culture. We are leading the way in the south."

Otago Polytechnic will have a celebratory launch of its Rainbow Tick certification on Wednesday 22 February 2017. All l media are welcome.

Otago Polytechnic’s Forth Street facing building will be lit up with rainbow lights from 8pm every night this week to celebrate. We are also flying the rainbow flag from our Forth Street flag pole, and inside The Hub.