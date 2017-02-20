Canterbury farmers urged to observe fire bans

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 11:30

Federated Farmers is reminding Canterbury farmers to observe their local rural authority’s Fire Ban.

The week ahead is expected to be warm and dry with temperatures in the high 20s today and tomorrow.

Rural fire resources were stretched last week dealing with the Port Hill fires which destroyed 2000 hectares and reportedly 11 properties.

"At this time of year arable farmers may want to undertake crop residue burning. This is normal practice but in current circumstances we would advise farmers not to do so whatsoever," says Federated Farmers’ Rural Fire Spokesperson Anders Crofoot.

"While they have the Port Hills fires thankfully under control it has not been totally extinguished and any flare up could mean rural fire authorities called into action."

Mr Crofoot said those farmers who did not respect the Fire Ban could expect to incur stiff penalties.

"The current rules stipulate that if a fire gets out of control, the rural fire service can cost recover the cost of the fire. Starting 1 July, under Fire Emergency New Zealand, instead of cost recovery, there will be prosecution and fines," he said.

Federated Farmers encourages all farmers throughout the country to take practical steps to manage the fire risk on their properties and check the fire season status of their area.