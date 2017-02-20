Ngauranga on-ramp to be closed temporarily for resurfacing

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 11:37

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that the State Highway 1 northbound on-ramp at the bottom of Ngauranga Gorge, Wellington will be closed for resurfacing and new road marking on the night of Thursday 23 February, from 10pm until 5am Friday 24 February.

The on-ramp closure is weather dependent as dry conditions are required for resurfacing and will be deferred to the next week in the event of wet weather.

"This maintenance work will provide a better, safer surface to drive on," says NZ Transport Agency Regional Performance Manager Mark Owen. "By working at night we aim to reduce the disruption to road users."

Traffic heading north up the Ngauranga Gorge from State Highway 2, the Old Hutt Road or Jarden Mile will all be affected. During the northbound on-ramp closure, traffic heading from the Old Hutt Road or Jarden Mile should head south into Wellington city and take Tinakori Road on-ramp onto State Highway 1 northbound.

For State Highway 2 traffic travelling south from Petone, continue into Wellington city to the Hawkestone Street off-ramp, then follow the detour signs to join northbound State Highway 1 traffic at the Tinakori Road on-ramp.

"We are aware of the impacts to motorists and the complicated detour and we appreciate people’s understanding while the work is being carried out."

In addition there are multiple roadworks sites along the urban motorway at night this week. Motorists are advised to follow the signed detours and allow extra time for their journey, both for southbound traffic heading across the city and to the airport, and traffic heading north out of the city.

"By combining activities like resurfacing, barrier repairs and tunnel maintenance work on the motorway we can reduce the number of nights motorists are affected," says Mr Owen.