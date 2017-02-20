Rain respite, restrictions still in effect in Gisborne

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 12:12

The city’s water supply received a good helping of rain over the weekend with 65mm of rainfall at Mangapoike within the last five days and a chance of more showers forecast for this week.

For now, Council staff are remaining conservative about the outlook for dam storage supplies.

"The level 2 water restriction will stay in place," says water utilities manager Neville West,

"We see big decreases in water demand due to people not using water outside when it’s raining, which is great, but we would still need a lot more rain in the Waingake catchment to top the Mangapoike dams up.

"We’re preparing for ongoing water demands, particularly with the commercial production period coming up, and the likelihood of drought hasn’t been ruled out."

The Waipaoa Treatment Plant will continue to run while there is water available in the river.

"Keeping water conservation measures in place will help us avoid moving to alert level 3 restrictions."

The district has received only 5% of the usual rainfall for January, in addition to 50% less rain received in December.

Mayor Meng Foon says since the resitrictions have been in place the community has responded and water use has gone down.

"We’d like to thank the community for their effort, water is a precious resuorce and is the key focus for Council at this time."