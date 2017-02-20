Minimal change proposed for Taranaki regional rate

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 13:02

The Taranaki Regional Council today adopted a Draft Annual Plan that foreshadows a 1% rise in general rates for the 2017-2018 financial year. The Plan will be open for public submissions from mid March, with a finalised version to be formally adopted in May before taking effect from 1 July.

