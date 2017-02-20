|
The Taranaki Regional Council today adopted a Draft Annual Plan that foreshadows a 1% rise in general rates for the 2017-2018 financial year. The Plan will be open for public submissions from mid March, with a finalised version to be formally adopted in May before taking effect from 1 July.
To read the full release, click on the link below (or copy and paste into your browser):
www.trc.govt.nz/minimal-change-proposed-for-taranaki-regional-rate/
